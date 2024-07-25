Mom reunites with first responder after she gave birth in her car on side of Pa. Turnpike

A woman from Philadelphia welcomed a baby boy in her car as she was on her way to the hospital.

This all happened last month and on Thursday she was reunited with the first responder who helped her through the experience.

It was a reunion long overdue and it was the first time Robert Stenger of the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Safety Patrol got to officially meet Andrienna Reid's son Santana.

The Turnpike's Safety Patrol got a 911 call for a medical emergency around 3 a.m. on June 15th which led to Stenger witnessing the birth of Santana in a car.

"I remember walking up to the car and I got the call that it was a medical emergency then there was a baby in the process of being born," Stenger said.

The now mom of two says she pulled over onto the side of the Turnpike as she was on her way to the hospital with her one-year-old in the back seat.

Then, in less than 10 minutes, she gave birth.

“I recall not giving 9-1-1 my location, I didn’t know where I was," Reid said.

Stenger stayed with Reid on the scene until paramedics transferred her and her baby to Jefferson Health.

His presence played a big role in the birth.

“For someone to find me at 3 o’clock in the morning on the side of the road. It was just everything," Reid explained.

Reid said that she is thankful to all of the first responders who showed up.

The advice she wants to share? Stay calm in any situation.