Officials identified the four victims of Tuesday's house fire in Ocean County as a four-month-old baby, a 14-year-old and two adults on Wednesday.

The fire started at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Buttonwood Drive in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township, police said.

When emergency personnel arrived the two-story building was fully engulfed in flame and there were five people inside the residence, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

Emergency crews were able to rescue one of the residents, Brenda Wright, 67, from the rear of the building.

Firefighters reported that there were four other people in the house at the time of the fire who were trapped. Police say attempts were made to rescue the remaining trapped individuals in the building, but the roof collapsed forcing firefighters to evacuate.

“It is with great sadness that I must report the loss of Jennifer Wright, 39; Alaina Wright, 34; a 14-year-old female victim; and a four-month-old infant, all of whom were occupants of the residence, and perished in the fire,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release.

Wright was transported to a medical center where she was listed in stable condition.

An investigation into the cause of the fire ruled that it was accidental and revealed that the fire started on the porch of the home. However, officials said "improperly discarded smoking material cannot be eliminated as the cause of the fire."

"This is an unspeakable tragedy, and our prayers are with the loved ones of these victims," Billhimer said.