Authorities are investigating after a fatal fire in Frankford

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Firefighters in Philadelphia battled a fire at a home that claimed a life in Northeast Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire on the 4600 block of Darrah Street around 4:20 p.m., according to officials.

The two-story home was heavily engulfed in smoke when the firefighters arrived. They were able to get the fire under control at 4:36 p.m.

According to officials there was one fatality, but no further information was given on the identity of the victim or how they died.

The fire is currently under investigation by the fire marshal.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

