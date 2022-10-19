Authorities Investigate After 2 Teens Gunned Down in Pottstown

Authorities are working to find the person responsible for killing two teenagers Monday night in Pottstown.
Seventeen-year-old Skyler Fox, of Stowe, and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer, of Lower Pottsgrove, were found lying dead near Fox’s car, having been shot multiple times, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Investigators found a handgun with an “obliterated” serial number at the scene.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at Fourth and Johnson streets, an area surrounded by homes. In addition to the handgun, there were also multiple fired bullet casings and a “projectile” near the victims’ bodies, the DA’s office said.
The teens’ deaths were ruled homicides.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or the Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553. Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app; people should use the code “MONTCOPA” to download the Montgomery County version of the app.