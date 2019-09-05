Aunyea Lachelle is a lifestyle & entertainment reporter for NBC10 Philadelphia. You can watch her reports weekdays on Philly Live at 11:45 a.m.

"Having been born and raised here, I know this area is bursting with entertainment! There's so much to do and see, from music and food to sports and events, we've got it all," said Aunyea.

Aunyea joined NBC10 in July 2019 and is excited to show viewers the amazing hidden gems our region has to offer.

Aunyea has covered a variety of subjects including recent interviews with local rapper Meek Mill, actor Richard Roundtree, and the cast of the film Crazy Rich Asians. She enjoys highlighting the work of local non-profits and community groups who she believes are the true champions of the city.

"One of the most inspiring stories I shared was about a 17-year-old cancer survivor who co-founded a pocket square company called Rex Riccardi," she said. "One collection was inspired by the artwork of late football star Garo Yepremian. The proceeds from their collections benefit cancer research. This story hit home for me because my grandfather lost his battle to cancer in 2017, so I was truly touched by this young man's story and mission."

Prior to joining NBC10, Aunyea worked as a community affairs coordinator and digital reporter at WPVI.

A native of Northeast Philadelphia, Aunyea earned a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies from West Chester University. She is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Aunyea is passionate about women’s rights, equality, and access to education. When she is not reporting, Aunyea enjoys spending time with family and friends, keeping up with the latest celebrity news and trending topics, playing guitar and writing her own songs.

