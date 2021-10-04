Victims Flee Philadelphia Triple Shooting on ATVs

Two of the injured victims were rushed from a Philadelphia triple shooting on ATVs after at least two gunmen fired into a crowd of people Sunday night, Philadelphia police said.

Officers on patrol saw various people on ATVs and other vehicles driving away from Hunting Park Plaza along East Hunting Park Avenue near G Street in North Philadelphia where the shooting took place just after 11 p.m., investigators said.

The officers found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face next to a Honda Accord, they rushed that man to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Two other people would turn up in area emergency rooms.

A 31-year-old man said he was talking to his girlfriend when he heard gunfire. He ducked behind a car as he heard around one dozen shots, police said. He was shot in the hand in the process.

He said he called a friend to get him a ride to the hospital on an ATV, investigators said.

A 27-year-old woman said she started to run after two men began shooting, but was shot in her right shin. She then hopped on a man's ATV and got dropped off at a New Jersey hospital where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators didn't recover any weapons and had no further information about the incident. This is just the latest shooting in Philadelphia, which has been plagued by deadly gun violence in recent years.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.