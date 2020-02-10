Attorney Accused of Child Pornography in Philly Suburbs

What to Know Attorney Patrick Francis Lomax was arrested Monday on child pornography and related charges.

Lomax faces a total of 48 counts.

It is unclear if Lomax has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

An attorney in the Philadelphia suburbs is accused of child pornography.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced charges against Patrick Francis Lomax Monday.

Lomax faces 48 total counts related to child pornography – including multiple charges of photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer sexual acts of a child under 18; criminal use of communication facility; produce/present/direct obscene performance by a minor; and invasion of privacy.

The 41-year-old surrendered on the charges Monday morning, the DA’s office said.

Online court records say that Lomax was being held on $150,000 bail. No attorney who could comment on Lomax’s behalf is listed on the court records.