Attention foodies: Check out these restaurant weeks happening this fall in the Philly region

Get ready to dine out. There are multiple restaurant weeks happening across the greater Philadelphia region this fall.

Dozens of eateries are offering special deals and menus. From Center City to Atlantic City check out this list of restaurant weeks happening over the next few months.

Center City District (CCD) Restaurant Week

CCD Restaurant Week returns for its 20th anniversary. More than 110 participating restaurants are offering three-course, prix-fixe dinner menus, starting at just $45. Click here for the full list of restaurants.

When: Sept. 10 through Sept. 23

The best way to end the workweek: making your #CCDRW reservation! There's over 100 restaurants to choose from; tag your favorites below ⬇️ https://t.co/5ee2Hnmljd pic.twitter.com/eXgHQAVYBO — Center City District (@ccdphila) August 18, 2023

Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Dine Latino Restaurant Week showcases some of the best Latino-owned restaurants in Philadelphia. How does it work? Buy two dinner entrees and you will receive a free appetizer or dessert. For a complete list of participating restaurants click here.

When: Sept. 18 through Sept. 22

Atlantic City Restaurant Week

Atlantic City Restaurant Week is six days of culinary excellence. Participating restaurants offer a multi-course meal for a fixed price. Check out all the restaurants included here.

When: Oct. 1 through Oct. 6

Philly Vegan Restaurant Week

Philly Vegan Restaurant Week spotlights vegan and omni restaurants around Philadelphia. Participating restaurants will offer special menu items or a prix fixe vegan menu. For more information click here.

When: Nov. 1 through Nov. 12

Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week

Main Line Today Restaurant Week is back for the fall edition. Participating restaurants offer either a three or four-course prix fixe lunch menu, a three or four-course menu, or both. For a list of participating restaurants click here.

When: Nov. 5 through Nov. 18