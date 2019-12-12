Man Accused of Attempted Murder in Shooting of Ex-Girlfriend in Face

What to Know Tiffany Gilliam, 31, was shot in the face outside her West Philadelphia home Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Timothy McGorder Wednesday and charged him with attempted murder.

Surveillance video captured the shooting.

A man is now behind bars, charged with trying to kill his ex-girlfriend on a Philadelphia street earlier this week.

Philadelphia police arrested Timothy McGorder Wednesday night. McGorder, who is homeless, was arraigned on attempted murder, assault and weapons charges early Thursday and held in jail on $1 million bail, court records said.

Police say McGorder, 28, shot Tiffany Gilliam, 31, outside her home along Lansdowne Avenue in the city's Overbrook neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Gilliam was about to get into her current boyfriend's car to go to her job at the post office when Gilliam walked up to her.

Surveillance video from a day care below Gilliam’s apartment shows a flash as the gunman fires at her from close range. The gunman then runs away while Gilliam bangs on her boyfriend's car.

The boyfriend then rushed her to Lankenau Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition Thursday, police said.

Gilliam, a mother of two, deflected the bullet with her cellphone, according to her mother Tracy Brown, but the bullet still struck her in the face.

"My daughter is strong," Brown told NBC10 Tuesday. "She's strong. And she's going to come out of this."

Her family told NBC10 she will need reconstructive surgery.

Gilliam's family had choice words for her shooter.

"He's a coward," Brown said.

Court records don't name an attorney who could comment on McGorder's behalf.

There are additional community resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.