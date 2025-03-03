Center City Philadelphia

‘I'm a mental patient': Attempted robber passes note to Center City deli worker

Police shared surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying a man who, they claim, tried to rob a Center City deli with a note that read 'I got a gun hand over all money there will be no problem I’m a mental patient'

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are seeking help to identify this man who, officials said, passed a note during a robbery attempted claiming he had a gun and was a "mental patient."
Philadelphia Police Department

Police in Philadelphia have released surveillance footage after a man, officials claim, attempted to rob a deli in Center City with a note that claimed he had a gun and was "a mental patient."

Law enforcement officials shared footage from the incident on social media on Monday, March 3, 2025.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. at the Kennedy Deli, located along the 1900 block of JFK Boulevard, on Feb. 21, 2025, when a man, who is shown in the surveillance footage, approached a worker and handed them a note.

Police officials said that note read: "I got a gun hand over all money there will be no problem I’m a mental patient.”

However, officials said the worker refused to had over any money and the man continued undeterred, this time demanding cigarettes.

The employee refused again, police officials said, and the man left the deli without ever producing a firearm.

Police officials describe the attempted robber as a man who wore a black "Eagles" hat and a blue "76ers" hoodie under a leather jacket with blue jeans and black sneakers at the time this incident occurred.

Anyone who may have information on this individual is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

Anonymous tips can also be shared by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

