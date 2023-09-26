mount laurel

Attempted murder inmate escaped custody in Mount Laurel Twp. while assigned to a work detail

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A man in custody for attempted murder has escaped from the New Jersey Department of Corrections custody in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey, the Mount Laurel Police Department said on Tuesday.

The inmate, Edward Berbon, was assigned to a halfway house at the time and was on a work detail when he escaped, police said.

Officials have not said what the work detail Berbon was doing was or how he managed to get away.

Berbon had been in custody for attempted murder since 2005 and was scheduled to be released on February, 12, 2024, according to officials.

Police described the escapee as being approximately 6 feet tall, 250 pounds with blue eyes and brown and gray hair. They released his wanted poster, which is below.

The Mount Laurel Police Department was notified of the escape by the NJDOC and is asking the public to call 9-1-1 if you see Berbon or contact the NJDOC at 1-800-523-3829 with any information.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

