14-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in Chester County, police say

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after they said a 14-year-old girl escaped an attempted kidnapping in London Grove Township, Chester County.

According to police the incident happened Tuesday, April 22, 2025 around 6:40 p.m. when the girl was walking along Lake Road near its intersection with Baltimore pike.

Police said the girl was approached by man driving a dark grey SUV. The man asked her if she wanted a ride and she declined.

The man proceed to get out of his vehicle and attempted to physically restrain the girl, according to police. The girl was able to get away and eventually returned home safety.

Police said the girl describes the man as being short with a medium build. He had dark wavy hair and a full black heard. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, black sweatpants and brown or green boots.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact police.