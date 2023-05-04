Attempted Carjacking Leaves Woman in Critical Condition, Police Say

A woman is in critical condition after an attempted carjacking in Wynnefield early Thursday morning.

At 3:18 a.m. Philadelphia Police responded to the 2800 block of Belmont Avenue where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the left arm, police said.

The woman, 25, was a passenger inside a Hyundai when an attempted robbery occurred resulting in a shooting. She was transported to the hospital where she was placed in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the suspects are two Black men who fled the scene.

At this time there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

There have been 276 carjackings, including attempts, in 2023 so far as of May 3, according to the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.