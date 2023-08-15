A chain, some muscle, an accomplice and a U-Haul truck were used to steal an ATM from a North Philadelphia convenience store.

Léelo en español aquí.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video Monday that shows the Aug. 1, 2023, heist from inside and outside the High Time Convenience Store located on West Montgomery Avenue near Ridge Avenue.

Wanted: Suspects for ATM Theft in the 22nd District [VIDEO] https://t.co/w48XuSW8SX pic.twitter.com/4vTREuPFAA — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) August 14, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In the video, you see a man dressed in a black hoodie, wearing gloves and dark pants -- the only color showing around his waist -- pulling a chain into the store around 4 a.m.

You then see him push a box off the top of the ATM and place the chain around it before running out the door. A second angle from outside shows the U-Haul truck pulling the chain, which falls off the cash machine and out the door.

The angle inside the store shows the ATM falling forward onto the floor, leaving a trail of papers behind it. The cash machine briefly rocks back and forth before the thief grabs it and pushes it through the front door.

From the outside angle, you then see someone hop out of the U-Haul and help the original thief lift the ATM.

"The suspects then placed the ATM machine inside the U-Haul truck then fled the area and was last seen east on Ridge or Montgomery Avenue," police said.

The entire heist apparently took just seconds.

Police asked for the public's help in identifying the suspects. Click here to submit a tip.