ATM stolen: Wrapped in chain, ripped out floor of N. Philly restaurant

Thieves stole an ATM machine out of a Chinese restaurant by wrapping it in chains and ripping it out of the floor on Thursday night, according to Philadelphia Police chief inspector Scott Small.

Police in Philadelphia were alerted to the theft around 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the take-out restaurant located at the intersection of North 8th and West Cayuga streets in the Hunting Park section of North Philadelphia.

Léelo en español aquí

Officers said that two men walked into the restaurant before they wrapped the ATM with a chain and secured it to a minivan, inspector Small said.

The ATM was pulled from the floor and taken out the restaurant's door and placed into the back of the minivan, Small said.

The minivan was described as tan-colored, Small explained. Police believe it is a circa-2007 Ford and was last seen going southbound on 8th Street.

The incident was captured on cameras, according to Small. Both of the men were seen wearing dark clothing and masks.

The suspects did not use any weapons during the theft and no one was hurt, Small said.

The owner of the Chinese take-out restaurant said that about $2,000 was inside the ATM when it was stolen.