Hole blasted into ATM inside Philly takeout restaurant

Twisted metal marked where an ATM apparently exploded inside a West Philadelphia Chinese food takeout restaurant overnight.

The blast happened inside Foodland Express at 57th and Arch streets. As of early Wednesday morning, you could see a hole blasted in the front of the cash machine and damage to the housing of the ATM unit. Some debris appeared scattered on the ground.

Philadelphia police didn't immediately reveal if any money was taken or who they believe is responsible for the blast.

This story is developing and will be updated.

