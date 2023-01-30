ATM Destroyed in West Philly

Yellow police tape surrounded what was left of an ATM after an apparent theft attempt overnight in West Philadelphia.

Early Monday morning, NBC10 cameras were at the intersection of North 56th and Media streets where an ATM sat with its screen broken to bits and internal wiring exposed.

Police could not immediately provide information as to how the machine was destroyed nor if -- or how much -- money may have been stolen.

But, a website for that Fast Cash ATM had the terminal listed as "temporarily closed" on Monday.

This is the latest in a string of ATM vandalism in Philadelphia over the past few years. Just last month, debris was found strewn yards away after an ATM was destroyed in Chestnut Hill.