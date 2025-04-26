ATM damaged after explosion inside Philadelphia business, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after police said an explosion damaged an ATM inside a Philadelphia business.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, at 1:16 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025, officers responded to the 2900 block of Ridge Ave. after reports of an explosion.

Police said an ATM inside the business was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

According to police, the Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad Unit responded to the scene. The investigation is active and ongoing.

