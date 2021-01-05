New Jersey

Prosecutor's Office Takes Over South Jersey Police Force's Operations

Linwood, New Jersey
Google Maps

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the daily operations of a southern New Jersey town's police department amid allegations of misconduct by its chief.

Prosecutor Damon Tyner announced the move Monday, noting it took effect Jan. 1 and will remain in force indefinitely. The directive came after an investigation into “several complaints of alleged misconduct" by Linwood Police Chief John Hamilton, who was put on paid administrative leave by the Linwood City Council.

Officials have not disclosed further details about the allegations or the investigation. Linwood officials declined comment, saying the situation was considered a personnel matter.

