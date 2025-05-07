Atlantic City's BRT Weekend festival to be held at new location

A Caribbean music festival, that was planned to be held along Chelsea Avenue beach in Atlantic City next month will move to a new location after, the city's mayor said, lawyers and politics got involved in the planning.

"We want to keep the politics away from it," Atlantic City mayor Marty Small said in a press event to announce the move on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

According to Small, the BRT Weekend festival, to be held from July 11 to 13 in Atlantic City, will now be held on the Missouri Avenue beach.

The move comes after, as noted by NJ.com, owners of the Ocean Club Condominiums at Chelsea Avenue Beach sued promoters of the festival.

“The Small administration supports all entertainment in Atlantic City, and it’s in the taxpayers’ best interests to welcome all entertainment to our beach and Boardwalk, but we also want to make sure we’re being good neighbors,” said Mayor Small, in a statement on the move. “We had meetings with the BRT concert promoters and Chelsea Beach Bar, and I made it clear to them that this concert will not be taking place on Chelsea Avenue Beach.”

Small also said that no large or medium-scale events will be scheduled at any point on the beach in front of the Ocean Club.

Also, in a statement, Small said that the City of Atlantic City has also entered discussions about permanently moving Chelsea Beach Bar to another location along the Boardwalk, to move it away from the Ocean Club Condominiums.

But, the bar will continue to operate at it's current location throughout the rest of this summer under its current lease.

BRT Weekend will be held from July 11 to 13 at the Missouri Avenue beach in Atlantic City. For more details, check the website, here.