Atlantic City to Reopen Hotels, Motels, Airbnbs Next Week

Atlantic City plans to reopen hotels, motels and short-term rentals next week, city officials said Friday.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the businesses could reopen if they planned to follow city safety regulations that would help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those businesses were closed down last month as part of the pandemic shutdown.

"We depend on all those economic engines to drive our revenue, we are a tourist destination," Small said.

Mayor Small's Executive Order #2 Posted by Atlantic City Gov on Friday, May 22, 2020

The businesses can reopen next Friday, May 29. Dale Finch, the city's director of licensing and inspections, said his department will reach out to the 35 hotels and motels in the city and let them know.

Online businesses like Expedia and Airbnb have been calling his office nearly every day asking about reopening, Finch said.

Fire chief Scott Evans said the businesses will be forced to close again if they do not follow the safety guidelines.

Small did not have news Friday about casinos reopening but said it there is a "constant conversation" about the timeline and safety concerns.

The news came just minutes before New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was expected to give his daily coronavirus update.