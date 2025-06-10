New Jersey

Atlantic City police recover guitar stolen from the band Heart

Police in Atlantic City have recovered a Fender Telecaster guitar that belonged to the band, Heart, after it was stolen from inside the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on May 30, 2025.

By Hayden Mitman

One of two instruments recently stolen from the band, Heart, as they were set to embark on the "An Evening With Heart" tour in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has been recovered.

On Tuesday, police in Atlantic City announced that they have recovered a Fender Telecaster that belonged to the band after officers followed the man charged with stealing the instruments, Garfield Bennett, 57, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, after the theft.

Officials said that Bennett "was observed giving the guitar to a woman who put the guitar in a vehicle" along the 1300 block of Pacific Avenue.

Investigators tracked the vehicle using automated license readers after this incident and pulled it over shortly afterwards, police said.

The woman voluntarily turned over the instrument and, police said, she told officers that she had bought the guitar from Bennett.

The guitar has been turned over to representatives of the Hard Rock Atlantic City, and officials said, it will be returned to the Heart band members.

“The continued use of advancing technology and the hard work and determination from our detectives and patrol officers led to the quick recovery of one of the missing instruments,” said Chief James A. Sarkos in a statement on the incident. “The Atlantic City Police Department embraces technology that allows our officers to investigate and combat crime.”

Officials said that the theft happened around 2 a.m. on May 30, 2025, at the Hard Rock Atlantic City inside the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

The instruments -- a guitar and a mandolin -- belonged to the band Heart who were playing a concert at the venue.

The location of the mandolin is still being investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411).

Begin the text with "ACPD."

