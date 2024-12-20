Officer at the Jersey Shore arrested for domestic violence against his wife

A man working as an officer with a police department at the Jersey Shore was arrested for alleged domestic violence against his wife, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

The police department launched an investigation into the allegations that were submitted on Dec. 19 which is what led to the arrest of 29-year-old Warren Young, of Brigantine.

Young is accused of several incidents of domestic violence against his wife over the course of 2024, police said.

In one incident, Young is accused of pointing a firearm, according to police. In another, he was in possession of scissors during an argument that led to him allegedly assaulting her.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, harassment and other related charges.

Young has been with the Atlantic City Police Department since April of 2019. He is suspended without pay.

If you have any information, please contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766.

You can also leave a tip anonymously by texting tip411 (847411). Begin your message with the code ACPD.