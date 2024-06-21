New Jersey

Atlantic City Police Department cars involved in crash that brought down traffic light

A crash at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Pacific Avenue brought down the traffic light and left at least two police cars damaged

By Emily Rose Grassi

A crash involving two cop cars took out a traffic light in a Jersey Shore town on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City.

A spokesperson with the Atlantic City Police Department issued an alert that said the officers were responding to reports of a robbery on the 100 block of Park Place when the crash happened just before 6 p.m.

Two officers who were in the police vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Officials say that a third vehicle was hit by the falling traffic light. No one was hurt in that car.

Photos from the scene show one Atlantic City Police Department car halfway onto the curb with damage to the front passenger side bumper and driver's door.

It appears as if the pole of a traffic light is completely down with the lights smashed onto the pavement.

A second police car was visible with its trunk open and seemingly under the fallen traffic light.

During the alleged robbery that the officers were initially responding to, the suspect allegedly grabbed his waistband to show that he was carrying a weapon, police said. The suspect was not found.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Atlantic CIty Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766. You can also text a tip to tip411 (847411). 

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

