Atlantic City officer charged after spending money mistakenly sent to his bank account, police say

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged an Atlantic City officer with third-degree theft

An Atlantic City Police Officer was charged with theft after allegedly spending a large amount of money that was accidentally deposited into his checking account, police said.

According to police, on March 21, 2023, bank employees inadvertently deposited a check in the amount of $100,000 into a checking account that belongs to Officer LaQuay DuBose, 37.

Police said a few days later on March 27, bank personnel realized the error, withdrew the money and closed Dubose’s account.

It's alleged that Dubose spent over $35,000 of the money which resulted in the account being overdrawn by $35,903.17.

The investigation is ongoing with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards and Accountability Unit.

Police ask if anyone has information about this incident to contact Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666.

