Man, 70, Indicted for Murder of Neighbor in Atlantic City

A 70-year-old Atlantic City man is now indicted for murder after authorities say he gunned down his 32-year-old neighbor during a dispute last year.

On Friday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner announced the indictment for first-degree murder and weapons charges against Maximo Santiago in the Sept. 12, 2020 shooting death of Marketa Thorpe.

A 911 call led police to Belfield Avenue in Atlantic City around 11:25 a.m. on that Saturday. Thorpe died a short time later at the hospital. An autopsy revealed she died of a gunshot wound to her torso.

Police took Santiago into custody shortly after the shooting. He remains jailed and it is unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.