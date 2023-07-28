New Jersey

Atlantic City man convicted in shooting that killed 10-year-old at high school football game

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A New Jersey man has been convicted of murder and related charges for shooting a 10-year-old spectator at a high school football game and wounding two other people.

Alvin Wyatt, 35, of Atlantic City, had argued that he acted in self-defense when he opened fire at Pleasantville High School on Nov. 15, 2019. The shooting left a man and two children wounded. One of the children, Michah Tennant, was shot in the neck while he watched the game with his mother and sister.

Tennant died five days later, just hours before the playoff game was resumed at the Philadelphia Eagles stadium.

All three victims were in the stands during a crowded playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Besides the murder charge, Wyatt was also convicted Thursday on two counts of attempted murder and three weapons charges. He faces life in prison when he’s sentenced on Sept. 11.

The other injured child, a 15-year-old, was grazed by a bullet.

New Jersey Feb 4, 2020

Accused NJ Football Game Shooter Arraigned on Murder Charges in Boy's Death

SOUTH JERSEY Mar 10, 2020

Park to Be Named After Boy Killed in NJ High School Football Game Shooting

Jersey Shore Dec 13, 2019

Tribute to Boy Killed at Football Game Proposed in Pleasantville, Atlantic City

Authorities have said the wounded man, 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah who was targeted by Wyatt, was among those charged in the case.

Wyatt was captured on the football field moments after the shooting by a Pleasantville officer who was part of the game’s security detail.

During the trial, it was noted that Abdullah had previously shot at Wyatt about three weeks earlier. Wyatt testified that he met some friends at the game and was walking through the stands when he happened to encounter Abdullah, who Wyatt said threatened to shoot him.

Wyatt said he saw a gun in Abdullah's waistband and opened fire to protect himself when he saw him reach for his weapon. Authorities have said Abdullah — who has used a wheelchair since the shooting — did have a weapon but did not fire it.

Abdullah eventually pleaded guilty to attempted murder and a weapons charge.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us