Atlantic City Denies Bamboozle Festival Return

It was set for a triumphant return after being away since 2012, but, now it looks like the Bamboozle Festival will spend at least one more year in hibernation.

On Friday morning, the City of Atlantic City Solicitor’s Office sent a letter to organizers of the Bamboozle Festival to let them know the city would not issue a final permit needed for the event.

City officials said that organizers failed to submit documents required for the final permit by a set deadline.

“There was an ongoing concern that we were not getting the required documents from festival organizers in a timely manner. We asked for this information months in advance to protect the city and the taxpayers of Atlantic City," Atlantic City Business Administrator Anthony Swan said in a statement. "The event was fast approaching, and these issues were still unresolved. Therefore, my office established a reasonable deadline for festival organizers to submit the required documents to the city."

That deadline, April 27, came and went without the city receiving the required documents -- which included a medical plan, an emergency evacuation plan, certificates of insurance and other forms -- from organizers, officials said.

On its website, Bamboozle Festival organizers said the festival's cancelation as "heartbreaking."

"After extensive discussions, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Bamboozle 2023. An incredible amount of time, dedication, passion and hard work was invested into making this comeback a success. We appreciate everyone who supported this festival. Refunds should be requested at point of purchase," read a statement on the website for the festival.

Originally, the Bamboozle Festival was set to run from May 5th through 7th, at Bader Field in Atlantic City. This year's festival was to be a celebration and relaunch of an event that had been held from 2003 to 2012.

More than 60 artists and performers were promised at the event, including Trippie Redd, Motionless In White, Limp Bizkit, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Rick Ross, Papa Roach, Ice Spice, Steve Aoki and others.