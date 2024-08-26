Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey have arrested the clerk of a convenience store after he was, allegedly, caught selling illegal drugs while working a shift at the shop.

Follow up tobacco offenses discovered at the store, police said, have resulted in the suspension of the store's license to operate

According to police officials, the incident unfolded after about 1:11 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, when officers with the Atlantic City Police Department, allegedly, observe the clerk working at 24-7 Food Mart, located along the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, leaving the store counter several times to interact with customers.

During this time, police officials claim, the clerk -- identified by police as Cecil Morgan, 35, of Atlantic City -- was seen using a digital scale to engage in the sale of illegal narcotics with customers.

Police officials said Morgan was also, allegedly, selling loose cigarettes, as well.

At one point, Morgan left the store unattended while customers were in the business, at which time, police said, he was apprehended.

Police claim Morgan was in possession of cocaine and marijuana at the time of his arrest.

Morgan has been charged with drug possession and distribution offenses.

Inside, police officials said, officers found "cartons of cigarettes and paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics" and the city's Department of Licenses and Inspection was contacted.

Police officials said that the store was served with paperwork that suspended the businesses license to operate.

Also charged in this case were, Tariq Mehmood, 58, of Egg Harbor Township, who police said was the owner of the business. Mehmood has been charged with possession of unstamped, out of state stamped or counterfeit cigarettes and other tobacco offenses.

Yasmin Faheem, 39, of Atlantic City is also facing the same charges as Mehmood related to the alleged possession and sale of unstamped, out of state stamped, and or counterfeit stamped cigarettes, as well.

Officials said that this incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with "ACPD," officials said.