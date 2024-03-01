Atlantic City Boat Show returns with Twiggy, the water skiing squirrel

Check out what is cool for the summer at the 2024 Atlantic City Boat Show.

This annual event brings in seasoned sailors and water lovers alike to see and shop a wide selection of boat brands.

If you are not interested in buying a boat there are plenty of activities including a fun experience where you can get on the water and try a variety of paddle sports.

New to fishing? You can also learn the art of casting from experts atop a 30-foot fishing tank.

Plus, Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel has made a return with new tricks that will amaze and entertain people of all ages.

The show runs now through Sunday, March 3. It's open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, from 10 am. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

You can see Twiggy Wednesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Saturday at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and Sunday at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Entry is $18 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. To purchase your tickets visit acboatshow.com.