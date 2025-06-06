Atlantic City airport using autonomous vehicles in first of its kind project

Robots are steering the wheel at the Atlantic City International Airport, as three autonomous vehicles are halfway through an 8-week, federally funded project that could lead to the future of airport maintenance and security,

The project is a partnership with private companies, the federal government and Stockton University's National Aerospace Research and Technology Park, and is hoping to lay the ground work to get autonomous vehicles in airports nationwide.

"The FAA and the DOD, they know that robots are coming, and they want to make sure that we do it in a safe and efficient manner," said David Hickey, the CEO of Coast Autonomous.

The initiative isn't just about creating cool new tech, officials say they struggle to fill technician driver roles. And, autonomous vehicles are more cost efficient and reduce safety risks for people.

"Commercial aviation at a major airport, it’s a very congested and hazardous operation on the ramp," said Chris Seher of Applied Research Associated. “So there would be an enhanced safety for the human.”

Each of the three robots have their own task during the experiment. One autonomous vehicle scans the airport perimeter for potential threat, another cuts grass without assistance and another methodically sweeps runways for debris that shouldn't be there.

"Stuff that humans may miss, the robot picks up," Hickey said.

The three robots are also all from different manufacturers, and can be monitored and controlled by the same cybersecure command center.

"The airport surface is probably the final frontier," said Raymond Adams of AIRDE Elevated Thinking. "The last frontier that has not truly been upgraded recently.”