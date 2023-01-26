Atlantic City Adding Signs to Parks to Get Residents to Clean Up After Dogs

The Atlantic City Department of Public Works is in the process of adding signs letting people know to clean up after their dog to every park in the city, according to Mayor Marty Small’s office.

“We’ve heard the complaints that owners are leaving pet waste on the ground, and to address this matter, we’re trying to do what we can to provide our residents with the proper tools,” Public Works Director Crystal Lewis said in a news release.

The first sign went up in Horace J Bryant Park earlier this week. All parks are expected to have signs by early spring.

The signs are being placed above where people can grab free bags to pick-up after dogs.

Please clean up after your dog! 🐕🙏



🗑 In an effort to draw more attention to dog waste stations throughout the city and urge residents to properly dispose of pet waste, our Department of Public Works is adding signs to those stations at all city parks: https://t.co/yhOjNH3NAA pic.twitter.com/pWpRykMjZg — City of Atlantic City (@AtlanticCityGov) January 26, 2023

The department hopes the new signs will encourage residents to use the designated areas and clean up after their dogs.

“Residents need to have pride in our parks, and cleaning up after your pet is a great way to show that pride,” Lewis said.

The department is also in the process of purchasing more biodegradable bags used for picking up dog waste to each park.