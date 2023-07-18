The famous car and thrill shows have come to an end. Atco Dragway, the raceway located in Atco, New Jersey, announced Tuesday they have permanently closed.

In a Facebook statement, Atco Dragway thanked its customers and staff for years of support over the last 63 years.

The post read in part, "Thank you all for your patronage and memories over the years. Special thank you to our 29th annual Pan American Nationals racers & crowd for making Atco Dragway’s last event the biggest and best one ever. This isn’t the end for import racing in the northeast!"

Atco Dragway was built in 1959 and officially opened on Memorial Day weekend in 1960 making it the oldest drag strip in New Jersey.

All events scheduled for the remainder of 2023 have been canceled.