Gunman Shoots 7 People Near SEPTA Station in Philadelphia's Olney Neighborhood

A gunman shot at least seven people in broad daylight near a busy SEPTA station in Philadelphia’s Olney section Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 2:50 p.m. at Broad Street and Olney Avenue near the Olney Transportation Center and Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Two of the victims were shot in the back, one was shot in the ankle, one was shot in the leg and one was shot in the arm.

Six of the victims were taken to the Albert Einstein Medical Center while a seventh victim was taken by police to Temple University Hospital.

Two guns were also recovered from the scene and at least one person was apprehended in connection to the shooting.

NBC10's Aaron Baskerville and Danny Freeman are headed to the scene to gather the latest information.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.