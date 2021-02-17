OLNEY

Gunman Shoots 7 People Near SEPTA Station in Philadelphia's Olney Neighborhood

The shooting occurred around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at Broad Street and Olney Avenue near the Olney Transportation Center and Albert Einstein Medical Center. 

By David Chang

A gunman shot at least seven people in broad daylight near a busy SEPTA station in Philadelphia’s Olney section Wednesday afternoon. 

The shooting occurred around 2:50 p.m. at Broad Street and Olney Avenue near the Olney Transportation Center and Albert Einstein Medical Center. 

Two of the victims were shot in the back, one was shot in the ankle, one was shot in the leg and one was shot in the arm.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

snow Feb 16

Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Thursday Storm

Trump Plaza 10 hours ago

Former Trump Plaza Casino on Atlantic City Boardwalk Imploded

Six of the victims were taken to the Albert Einstein Medical Center while a seventh victim was taken by police to Temple University Hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Two guns were also recovered from the scene and at least one person was apprehended in connection to the shooting.

NBC10's Aaron Baskerville and Danny Freeman are headed to the scene to gather the latest information.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

OLNEYshootingBroad and Olney
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us