At least two people were killed in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. near mile marker 23.2 eastbound on the AC Expressway in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. A vehicle went off the road and overturned killing at least two people.

The right lane and shoulder are closed in the area as police continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.