New Jersey

At Least 2 Dead, 7 Hurt as Fire Rips Through Camden Apartments

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least two people died and seven were hospitalized Sunday morning when a fire ripped through an apartment building in Camden, New Jersey, forcing some people to jump out of windows above the first floor to escape the flames.

Firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Cramer Street around 3 a.m. to find the building engulfed and people running around while others jumped from windows to escape, Camden Fire Department Chief Michael Harper said.

“It’s very significant. We haven’t had anything like this in years,” he said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

2020 Election 13 hours ago

Bon Jovi Plays at Biden Event After Candidate Visits Bucks County

coronavirus cases 16 hours ago

PA Virus Cases Are Increasing at April's Pace, Health Dept. Says

The blaze got so big that the CFD had to declare it a three-alarm incident, calling in crews from about six other departments, Harper said, adding that another large fire erupted at the same time elsewhere. Firefighters from the other departments doused the flames of the second fire and helped the CFD take care of the first, he said. It was unclear if anyone was injured in the second blaze.

In addition to the deaths and injuries to civilians, the fire on Cramer Street caused a firefighter to dislocate his shoulder, Harper said.

The chief noted that “There is some information coming in now that’s making us think that it could possibly end up being suspicious in nature,” but they didn’t know for sure, and it would likely take the fire marshal until at least Monday to determine a cause.

Some 20-30 people were displaced, with the Camden County Office of Emergency Management sending out a bus to keep people warm while the Red Cross arrived to help.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCamden
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us