At Least 16 Shot, 12-Year-Old Among 2 Dead During Violent Weekend in Philadelphia

At least 16 people were shot across the city of Philadelphia this weekend, police said. Of those victims, two are dead, including a 12-year-old boy, and eight remain in critical condition.

The most recent shooting happened Sunday night, when a 61-year-old man was hit by bullets while inside of his home in Tioga, Philadelphia police said. He was listed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

An hour before that, police said they found two people shot in the head inside of a car that crashed near Bustleton Avenue and Bergen Street in the Northeast. The driver died, while the passenger was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.

Saturday, a 12-year-old died after police said two kids got ahold of a legally-owned gun in Strawberry Mansion. Police said that shooting appears to have been an accident. Investigators were questioning a 14-year-old involved.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Multiple suspects remain on the run Monday after a mass shooting in Kensington. Around 10:45 Saturday night, police said three or four people got out of a black car and started shooting at a crowd on Allegheny Avenue. Police believe the suspects saw someone they wanted to shoot, and had no regard for the bystanders in the area.

“We have some brazen individuals in the city that don’t care,” said PPD First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford. “They don’t care how many police officers are out here and some of them don’t care in terms of how many people are out here.”

A total of nine people were shot in that shooting, leaving four in critical condition. The victims range in age from 23 to 40. Police say they’re reviewing surveillance video and hope witnesses can help them make arrests.

“It’s a warm night. There are many people that are out here,” said Commissioner Stanford. “Somebody saw something and somebody knows who these individuals are and the streets talk.”

On Friday night, police responded to West Lehigh Avenue, where they found a 42-year-old man shot in the leg. He is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. A 28-year-old man walked into Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was stable as of Monday.

Earlier Friday night, someone shot a woman in her 30s in a corner store at 6th and Westmoreland streets, police said. She was listed in critical condition.