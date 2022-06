At least 13 people were injured in a crash involving an NJ Transit bus and a car in Absecon, New Jersey.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 30 and Shore Road. SkyForce10 was over the scene which showed the bus and a heavily damaged car.

A spokesperson for NJ Transit said 13 people on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The spokesperson could not confirm how seriously the driver of the car was hurt.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.