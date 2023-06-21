At least 10 rescued as fire torches homes in Atlantic City

First responders in New Jersey pulled at least 10 people from danger on Wednesday afternoon as a fire tore through at least six homes on Belfield Avenue in Atlantic City.
According to police, the fire -- which was reportedly under control by about 2:45 p.m. -- began about an hour earlier, with four people reportedly saved from homes along that block by about 1:30 p.m.
Officials said at least 10 people had been rescued from homes and three of these individuals were transported to a nearby hospital with reported injuries.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.
