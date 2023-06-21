atlantic city

At least 10 rescued as fire torches homes in Atlantic City

First responders pulled people from about six homes, including three that were reportedly injured, from a fire along Belfield Avenue

By Hayden Mitman

The area impacted by a fire in Atlantic City on Wednesday afternoon.
Atlantic City Police Department

First responders in New Jersey pulled at least 10 people from danger on Wednesday afternoon as a fire tore through at least six homes on Belfield Avenue in Atlantic City.

According to police, the fire -- which was reportedly under control by about 2:45 p.m. -- began about an hour earlier, with four people reportedly saved from homes along that block by about 1:30 p.m.

Officials said at least 10 people had been rescued from homes and three of these individuals were transported to a nearby hospital with reported injuries.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

