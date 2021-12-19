At Least 1 Hurt in Philadelphia House Fire

At least one woman was injured Sunday when an early morning fire broke out at a home in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of East Hortter Street around 1:30 a.m. The injured woman could be seen on a stretcher and wearing what appeared to be an oxygen mask, though she was able to move and speak to first responders.

There were no other immediate reports of injuries, but fire officials told NBC10 some 10 people were displaced.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.