Philadelphia

At Least 1 Hurt in Philadelphia House Fire

By NBC10 Staff

Firefighters and a fire truck stand in front of a two-story house. The truck's ladder extends toward the roof.
NBC10

At least one woman was injured Sunday when an early morning fire broke out at a home in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of East Hortter Street around 1:30 a.m. The injured woman could be seen on a stretcher and wearing what appeared to be an oxygen mask, though she was able to move and speak to first responders.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There were no other immediate reports of injuries, but fire officials told NBC10 some 10 people were displaced.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaEast Mount Airy
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us