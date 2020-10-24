New Castle County

At Least 1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Delaware Shopping Center Shooting

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one person was killed and another wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Delaware shopping center early Saturday morning.

Police officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. to find one person dead on the ground and another person hurt outside a bar at the Shoppes of Village Square near the intersection of Marrows Road and Christiana Parkway, the New Castle County Police Department said.

The severity of the second person’s injuries was not immediately known.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

double homicide 16 hours ago

Woman Staked Out 2 Trenton Boys Before a Man Shot Them Both, Police Say

coronavirus surge 19 hours ago

Pennsylvania Sets Single-Day Record for New Coronavirus Cases

The gunman fled the scene, and police were working to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael McNasby at 302-395-8110 or Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov. People can also submit an anonymous tip at 800-TIP-3333.

Support and resources for victims or witnesses of crimes are available through the New Castle County Division of Police Victim Services Unit by dialing 302-395-8000.

This article tagged under:

New Castle CountyDelaware
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us