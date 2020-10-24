At Least 1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Delaware Shopping Center Shooting

At least one person was killed and another wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Delaware shopping center early Saturday morning.

Police officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. to find one person dead on the ground and another person hurt outside a bar at the Shoppes of Village Square near the intersection of Marrows Road and Christiana Parkway, the New Castle County Police Department said.

The severity of the second person’s injuries was not immediately known.

The gunman fled the scene, and police were working to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael McNasby at 302-395-8110 or Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov. People can also submit an anonymous tip at 800-TIP-3333.

Support and resources for victims or witnesses of crimes are available through the New Castle County Division of Police Victim Services Unit by dialing 302-395-8000.