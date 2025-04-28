An official in Cheltenham Township is now part of a sexual assault investigation after prosecutors said he attacked a woman, hid from police and broke into a home.

Albert Sergio Jr., of Souderton, is being held in a Montgomery County prison medical block after he was accused of evading police for more than 12 hours.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In court on Monday, April 28, prosecutors said Sergio was arrested in Hilltown Township, Bucks County early on Saturday morning after K9s tracked him to the woods.

Sergio is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he knew on Friday, April 25 at knife-point.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Prosecutors said that the victim ran for help as Sergio ran away. He then, allegedly, broke into a home by smashing a window on East Chestnut Street that same night around 11 p.m.

Sergio ran when the occupant of that house began screaming at him. Police said the occupants of the home were able to identify Sergio as the suspect.

According to prosecutors, Sergio went on the run again and hid in the woods near a Bucks County neighborhood and K9s were needed to find him and force him to surrender to police.

The township refused to comment on his current employment status following his arrest. Sergio is credited on the Cheltenham Township website as the Code Administrator who inspects nearly 50 buildings each month. He's been working for the township for 11 years.

A public defender argued that Sergio's bail should be reduced but prosecutors wanted the bail raised calling him a threat to the public.

But, a Montgomery County judge kept Sergio's bail at more than $100,000.

NBC10 contacted the Souderton Borough Police Department to ask questions on the case, but were told, by order of the mayor, that there is to be no comment.

This case is still under investigation.