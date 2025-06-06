Suspects throw unknown substance, cause severe burns on woman in Philadelphia

A woman suffered severe burns after police said a group of juveniles threw an unknown substance on her face and body in Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, on Sunday, June 1, 2025, around 1:42 p.m., officers responded to South 51st Street after receiving a report of an assault.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Upon arrival, police said officers spoke with a 25-year-old woman who reported that a group of juveniles threw an unknown caustic substance on her face and body, resulting in burns.

Police said that the woman was wearing headphones at the time and was unsure if anything was said to her before the attack.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

She was transported to the hospital by medics and treated for second and third-degree burns covering areas from her face to her leg.

At this time, police said no arrests have been made.

A report from the Philadelphia Inquirer stated that the victim, whose friends said is a trans woman, was attacked while she was on her way to meet up with friends in West Philadelphia to attend Pride celebrations.

It is unclear at this time if police are investigating this incident as a hate crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS.