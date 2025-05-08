Two beloved local businesses have come together for an ongoing collaborative series.

Asher’s Chocolate Co. teamed up with Federal Donuts and Chicken to launch a limited-edition series of fancy donuts. And first up -- the Cherry Cordial Donut.

A spokesperson for Asher's Chocolate said the special treat combines a rich cherry cake donut with milk chocolate and a cherry cordial glaze, inspired by Asher’s beloved cherry cordials.

“Philly has always been at the heart of what we do,” said Chester Asher, Director of Marketing at Asher’s Chocolates. “This collaboration with Federal Donuts & Chicken is a celebration of our shared roots and a way to bring people together through bold, unexpected flavor.”

The Cherry Cordial Donut will be available from May 9 through May 11, 2025, at all Philadelphia-area Federal Donuts & Chicken locations, and again on May 17, 2025, at the Conshohocken Beer Garden, located at Asher’s Chocolates.

“Philly’s food scene thrives on collaboration, and this one just made sense,” said Jeff Benjamin, CEO at Federal Donuts & Chicken. “We’ve always looked for ways to push the boundaries of what a donut can inspire, and teaming up with Asher’s gave us the chance to bring that creativity into the world of chocolate. The result is something truly unique and unmistakably Philly.”

The Cherry Cordial Donut is only the beginning. The release marks the start of a four-part collaboration between Asher’s Chocolates and Federal Donuts & Chicken.

A spokesperson said each drop will offer a new flavor collaboration that honors the city’s vibrant culinary scene.

Foodies have three more surprises to look forward to, so stay hungry.