School District of Philadelphia

Philly school board considering DOJ agreement over ‘asbestos management practices'

By Matt DeLucia and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The School District of Philadelphia’s handling of asbestos in some schools is the focus of the school board’s agenda Thursday.

“The Board of Education will consider a proposed agreement between The School District of Philadelphia and the United States Department of Justice with respect to an ongoing investigation of the District’s asbestos management practices,” according to action item added to the school’s board agenda late on Wednesday.

That agreement is about the ongoing investigation of the district's handling and management of asbestos in its buildings.

The details of the agreement were not immediately made public.

The school board meeting was moved up to noon on May 29, 2025, with this issue right at the top. There is scheduled to be opening remarks by Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington, speakers and then a vote by the board.

At least half a dozen Philadelphia school buildings were closed over 2022 to 2023 due to exposed asbestos.

Another closed the following year.

This story is developing and will be updated.

