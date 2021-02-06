Arsonist May Have Caused West Philadelphia House Fire

Authorities believe an arsonist may have been responsible for a West Philadelphia house fire that caused two people to be hospitalized Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the three-story home on the 1000 block of N. 64th Street in the city's Overbrook neighborhood shortly before 3 a.m. and saw flames coming from the first floor. They rescued the occupants, but two men, 57 and 24, had to be taken to Lankenau Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation, said Tanya Little, a Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman.

Little said someone may have set the home’s front porch alight, but no arrests were immediately made.

Elsewhere, authorities were investigating the cause of another fire that left a 76-year-old woman dead and a 61-year-old man in critical condition.