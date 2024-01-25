gun violence

Firefighters put out blaze on Philly home's porch, police discover bullet holes in door

By Dan Stamm

Charred and shot at house.
Philadelphia firefighters put out a blaze on the porch of a home only for investigators to discover bullet holes in the front door of the house.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. Thursday along the 3800 block of North Marshall Street in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

Both police and firefighters responded to the scene since there were reports not only of the blaze, but also gunshots in the area, investigators said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the porch fire, police said. Then officers saw several bullet holes in the front door.

No one inside the home was hurt, police said.

Police said the Philadelphia fire marshal investigated the apparent arson, while police investigators looked into the shooting. No further details were given.

