Trio arrested for stealing vases from gravestones at Wilmington cemetery

 Over the 3 months, police said the suspects stole nearly 200 vases, which totaled over $100,000 in stolen property

Delaware State Police have arrested three suspects following a series of thefts from a cemetery in Wilmington last year.

Thomas Hudson, 34, Ashley Newcomb, 32, and Alonza Mosley, 37, all from Newark, are accused of stealing from All Saints Cemetery, located at 6001 Kirkwood Highway, between Sept. 2024 and Nov. 2024, according to police.

Police said in each incident, four unknown suspects, carrying large bags, trespassed onto the cemetery’s property after hours and stole bronze ceremonial vases from individual gravestones. The suspects then fled with the stolen vases in a car that was parked nearby.

 Over the three months, police said the suspects stole nearly 200 vases, which totaled over $100,000 in stolen property.

Through an investigation, police said investigators discovered the suspects sold the stolen vases at a recycling center in New Castle on several occasions. Investigators also found that the suspects impersonated an individual using his identification to complete each transaction.

On Feb. 19, 2015, troopers executed a search warrant and arrest warrants for Hudson, Newcomb, and Mosley at a residence in Newark, according to police. All three suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing as the fourth suspect has not been identified at this time.

