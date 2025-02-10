Police announce arrests, citations at Philly's Super Bowl victory celebrations

If the fans couldn't climb up light poles on Sunday night, some seemingly decided to bring the poles down to them during Super Bowl celebrations in Philly.

Along with flooding Market and Broad streets -- and other locations across the city -- fans shot off fireworks, climbed dump trucks and, yes, unscrewed and pulled down traffic posts.

Philadelphia Eagles fans remove a traffic light pole, smash it and carry it across Market Street after winning their first championship since 2018.

Overall, on Monday, the celebrations led to, at least, 17 apprehensions, 29 citations and eight instances of vandalism, police officials said.

NBC10's SkyForce10 also captured footage of fans burning linens near 12th and Market streets as they celebrated into early Monday, as well.

Footage from SkyForce10 showed Philadelphia Eagles fans setting fire to what appeared to be towels on 12th and Market streets early Monday morning while celebrating the Birds' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has the details.

In a Monday morning update, officials with the Philadelphia Police Department said that over the course of the evening, 29 people were cited for disorderly conduct and there were six assaults on police officers.

In those alleged assaults on officers, officials said, five people were apprehended and one incident is still being investigated.

Also, according to police, four other people were arrested over the course of the Super Bowl victory celebration: one arrest for reckless endangerment, two aggravated assault arrests and one individual was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Officials also said that eight people were taken into custody after acts of vandalism, including four incidents involving garbage trucks.

The other incidents of vandalism took place, officials said, at a Santander bank, a Free People store and a Chase bank all along the 1600 block of Walnut Street and a Brooks Brothers property along the 1500 block of Walnut Street.

Police did not immediately provide further information on the incidents that happened during the Super Bowl victory celebrations in the city, nor did they provide further information on the identities of the individuals who, they said, were arrested.

However, officials said investigations are ongoing.

Note: This story has been updated with new information from police. It is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.