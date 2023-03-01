Early Monday morning a woman tried to rob a store at gunpoint in South Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police responded to the 1000 block of Washington Avenue at approximately 2:48 a.m. Monday morning for a robbery, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police believe the suspect to be a Black woman who was dressed in black clothing.

The suspect entered the store with a handgun and told the store employee not to move. The suspect then fired the gun at the employee, but the employee, a 30-year-old man, was not injured, according to police.

Nothing was taken from the store and the suspect allegedly fled in a van with U-Haul decals, police said.

The same U-Haul van seen at the robbery on Washington Avenue was spotted by police on March 1 on the 400 block of North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Old City, police said.

At approximately 2:47 a.m. police attempted to stop the van and the van fled at high speed. Police were able to arrest four suspects on 5000 Newhall Street.

Police said the registration tags of the van the suspects were in matches those of the van seen at the attempted robbery in South Philadelphia the day prior.

Investigators found the van used was stolen in a burglary that occurred on Feb. 21 on the 700 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

This investigation is ongoing and new information will be shared when made available.